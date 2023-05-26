Scholz says plans to speak to Putin over phone 'in due course' — newspaper

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was planning to re-discuss the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone "in due course."

Quite a long time has passed since their last telephone call, the German leader said in an interview with the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper, released on Friday. "But I plan to talk to Putin again in due course," Sholz said.

When asked about the possible change of power in Russia, the German chancellor said, "I don’t give a dime for such speculative questions. Ultimately, authorities in Moscow and Kiev will have to [strike] an agreement," he added.

Putin and Scholz last had a telephone talk on December 2. Their conversation lasted around an hour and was about the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences. During the call, the Russian president urged Berlin "to reconsider its position in the context of the developments in Ukraine." The conversation was initiated by Germany. Before that, the two leaders had a telephone call on September 13, 2022.