US imposes sanctions against number of Russian oil and gas firms, institutes

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The US has imposed restrictions against several Russian oil and gas companies and scientific institutes, according to information published on the website of the US Department of Commerce on Friday.

In particular, Gazpromneft Noyabrsk Oil and Gas Geophysics Limited Liability Company (Gazpromneft NNGGF), Mashoil Limited Liability Company, JSC NGT drilling company, Oil Enerdzhi Limited Liability Company, Tatburneft Limited Liability Company, Public Joint Stock Company Tyazhpressmash and Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding Limited Liability Company were added to the sanctions list.

Moreover, Vygon Consulting involved in consulting and research in the area of fuel and energy was blacklisted.

Gazprom VNIIGAZ research institute, Siberian Scientific Research Institute of Geology Geophysics and Mineral Raw Material, Energy Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences were also added to the sanctions list.