G7 to restrict trade in Russian diamonds, their use — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 19. /TASS/. G7 countries will restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed and produced in Russia, according to G7 leaders’ joint statement on Ukraine adopted at the Hiroshima summit on Friday.

"In order to reduce the revenues that Russia extracts from the export of diamonds, we will continue to work closely together to restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia and engage with key partners with the aim of ensuring effective implementation of future coordinated restrictive measures," the statement reads.

The UK banned the import of Russian diamonds on Thursday. President of the European Council Charles Michel also told a press conference in Hiroshima that the European Union would limit trade in diamonds from Russia.