Polish troops forcing refugees into Belarus under cover of night, says Minsk

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. Polish law enforcement officers are using a new tactic against refugees, pushing them into Belarus under the cover of night, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Tuesday.

"Last week, Polish law enforcement officers forced refugees out across the fence on the border with Belarus. Both cases occurred at night," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the committee, on May 10 and 11, Polish servicemen "brought seven foreigners by service cars and forced them into Belarusian territory through a gate meant for animals."

Polish, Latvian, and Lithuanian law enforcement officers now and then try to force migrants into Belarus and leave dead bodies on the border. In 2002, Belarusian border guards thwarted more than 3,800 attempts to force some 31,000 foreigners into Belarus’ territory. According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, fifteen refugees have died on the Belarusian side of the border because of violence perpetrated by law enforcement officers from neighboring countries.