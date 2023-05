CAIRO, May 16. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed in clashes between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces has risen to 822, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Tuesday.

"Civilian fatalities have reached 822 since the start of clashes," Sky News Arabia reported, citing the committee’s statement.

The committee reported on May 2 that the clashes had killed 447 people and left over 2,200 wounded.