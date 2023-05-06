Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey in London

LONDON, May 6. /TASS/. King Charles III of Great Britain is crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. At the climax of the two-hour ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the crown of St. Edward the Confessor on the sovereign's head.

It was made in the 17th century from pure gold, weighs 2.2 kg. The crown is decorated with more than 400 precious stones and is kept in the Tower of London under vigilant guards. It has been used for the coronation of all British monarchs since Charles II (1630-1685). Putting it on the head of the monarch, the Archbishop of Canterbury uttered the words "God save the king", which were repeated by all 2,200 guests in the abbey.