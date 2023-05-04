Peacekeepers in Transnistria have no information about possible Victory Day provocations

CHISINAU, May 4. /TASS/. Transnistria’s authorities don’t have any information about provocations being prepared for Victory Day, Oleg Belyakov, the unrecognized republic’s co-chairman in the Joint Control Commission overseeing peacekeeping operations, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Such reports have been circulating in the media. However, I can assure you with absolute certainty that the command of the joint peacekeeping forces does not have any information on the matter at this point. We are used to relying on more fact-based information from the relevant competent authorities of the parties," Belyankov pointed out.

Media outlets reported earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had relocated a large number of troops to the Odessa Region to prepare provocations against Transnistria. Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatyev, in turn, said that the security situation was stable.

In March, Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security said that it had thwarted a terrorist attack against the republic’s officials and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) delegation to Moldova. The perpetrators planned to detonate a car bomb in downtown Tiraspol, the Transnistrian capital. Two suspects were reported to have been detained. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky stated the attack had been planned at the behest of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

In April 2022, Transnistria was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks, which began with the shelling of the State Security Ministry building with grenade launchers. Later, the broadcast antennas were blown up at one of the region’s largest radio and television centers located in the Mayak settlement. Military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa also came under attack, as well as an ammunition depot near the settlement of Cobasna, where some 20,000 tons of ammunition is stored. The attacks caused no casualties. Krasnoselsky pointed out at the time that the trail of the sabotage attacks led to Ukraine. Transnistria imposed the maximum terrorist threat level, which was downgraded from red to yellow on May 25 and remains in effect to this date.