Justice chief says debris of airborne object found in Poland

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Thursday that the debris of an airborne object had been found on Polish soil.

"The military department of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Gdansk, under the authority of the National Prosecutor’s Office, has launched a probe into the debris of an airborne object found in a forest a dozen of kilometers from Bydgoszcz," Ziobro, who is also the republic’s general prosecutor, tweeted on Thursday. "Apart from prosecutors, military experts, police, gendarmery and reconnaissance officials are working at the scene," he added.

RMF Radio said those could be the fragments of an air-to-ground missile. The projectile probably belonged to the national armed forces, the radio added, citing sources.