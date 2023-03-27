China regrets UNSC didn’t pass resolution on Nord Stream investigation — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Beijing regrets that the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution to investigate the sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 undersea natural gas pipelines, China’s deputy envoy to the UN Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"China regrets the results of the just-completed voting on the proposed resolution about the Nord Stream pipeline," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council. "Some countries believe there’s no need for the Security Council to sanction an international investigation at a time when the relevant countries are conducting investigations at the national level. In fact, an international investigation and national-level investigations don’t contradict each other."

According to the diplomat, "an international investigation under UN auspices could play a coordinating role for various investigations at the national level.".