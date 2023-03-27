Russia records 8,989 daily COVID cases, 31 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,989 over the past day to 22,595,199, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 10,940 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 602 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 22.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 21 regions, while in 45 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 19 regions. A day earlier, 778 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,333 over the past day versus 1,356 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,471,186, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,183 over the past day versus 1,279 a day earlier, reaching 1,913,155.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,160 over the past day, reaching 21,946,453, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 9,899 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 31 over the past day, reaching 397,109, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered.