UN values all efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine through dialogue — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, March 23. /TASS/. The UN supports all efforts to achieve a "just peace" in Ukraine and values aspirations to resolve the conflict through dialogue, Farhan Haq, a deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

He made the statement in response to a question about the part of the joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that was dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis.

"We appreciate all efforts to resolve conflict through dialogue. In this case, of course, we would reaffirm our support for any efforts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and the resolution passed by the General Assembly on 23 February," Haq said.

"The Secretary-General has made it very clear to you that he will do whatever he can to advance the cause of peace in Ukraine if the parties are willing," the deputy spokesperson went on to say. "He does continue to be in contact [with the sides]. And he will do whatever he can."

When asked if anyone in the UN secretariat was working on any peace proposals for Ukraine, the deputy spokesperson said, "There are people at the UN, from the secretary-general down, who are involved in discrete diplomacy on this issue."

The joint statement by the Russian and Chinese leaders said that China appreciates Russia’s readiness to make efforts restart peace talks on Ukraine as soon as possible. The sides said "a responsible dialogue is the optimal path for a sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the international community should support the related constructive efforts.".