Tokyo’s stance on ties with Russia unchanged after premier’s visit to Kiev — official

TOKYO, March 22. /TASS/. The Japanese government's position on relations with Russia remains unchanged after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s recent visit to Kiev, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"I will refrain from answering the question of whether Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to Ukraine will somehow affect Russia’s future policies regarding Japan, but our country’s policy remains unchanged and we will continue to act accordingly, taking our national interests into account," he said.

Matsuno reiterated that fishing issues and resumption of visa-free exchanges with Russia remain among Tokyo’s priorities. In his words, Japan will continue consultations on those matters at the level of embassies.

Kishida paid an unannounced visit to Kiev on Tuesday. It was the first trip of a Japanese leader since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. He was the last leader from the Group of Seven (G7) to do so.