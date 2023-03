MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. An explosion was reported on Friday evening in the Ukrainian city of Novomoskovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukraine’s Strana media outlet said.

No further details were given.

The Strana earlier reported several blasts in the Dnepropetrovsk region’s administrative center, the city of Dnepr.

An air raid warning is in force in the Dnepropetrovsk region, in Kiev and a number of other Ukrainian cities.