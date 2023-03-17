Serbian president voices fear that world on verge of third world war

BELGRADE, March 17. /TASS/. The world is on the brink of a third world war, Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Friday.

"I am afraid that we are not far from the beginning of a third world war," he said, adding that he is not sure that his country would be able to cope with such a turn of events. He stressed, however, that the task of the country’s authorities is to "preserve the country" and his job is to save people’s lives.

Vucic said earlier that the conflict in Ukraine would only worsen and widen in the next 5-6 months to ultimately become uncontrollable. He anticipated that the decision to send tanks to Ukraine would be followed by a decision to supply Kiev with F-16 fighter jets.

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said earlier that the country’s government had approved the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine for defense purposes. The country’s defense ministry said that following this decision Slovakia hoped to receive compensation of $900 million from a special EU fund. Earlier, Poland’s government announced similar plans.