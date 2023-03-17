Nord Stream investigation lacks objectivity without Russia — presidential aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The investigation of Nord Stream pipeline explosions will be biased without Russian participation, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"An absolutely uncooperative position, an uncooperative approach. Certainly, we do not know what investigation Denmark will carry on its own but it will clearly not have enough objectivity," Ushakov said, commenting on the Denmark's decision to prevent Russia from the investigation.

"I will probably disclose a point in our diplomatic efforts. I personally called twice the charge d’affaires of Denmark and offered to Danish authorities to consider an opportunity of a joint investigation with participation of specialists of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies and, should anything happen, if a certain dangerous element is found - to perform mine clearance," Ushakov said.

"The answer of the Danish charge d’affaires and the Danish side in general was unclear," he noted. "It was stated that considering the location of the facility, Danish authorities are currently evaluating security and environmental aspects and will inform the Russian side on these matters at appropriate time," the aide said. "This is answer that was detailed yesterday by the Foreign Minister of Denmark: Denmark will not allow Russia [to participate in the investigation]," Ushakov stressed.