London recalls ambassador from Tehran, reviews further action

LONDON, January 14. /TASS/. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has recalled the British ambassador to Tehran for consultations after the execution of Alireza Akbari, who had dual Iranian-British citizenship, in Iran, UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday, warning about further action against Tehran.

"We’re holding the regime to account. The UK has today: sanctioned the Iranian Prosecutor General [Mohammad Jafar Montazeri]; summoned the Charge d’Affaires [of Iran to the UK]; temporarily recalled the UK Ambassador for consultation," he wrote on Twitter.

"Our response to Iran is not limited to today. We are reviewing further action", - Cleverly added.