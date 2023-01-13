New US envoy to arrive in Moscow in near future — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. Newly appointed US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy will arrive in Moscow in the near future and Washington considers it particularly important to keep the channels of communication with Russia open at this time, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, the new envoy is eager for the opportunity to do everything she can to resolve those issues that are important for the US. The spokesman noted that there are issues in bilateral relations that require that the communications channels remain open, both during regular periods and at times of conflicts. He did not mention any specific dates but asserted that the new ambassador intends to arrive in Moscow very soon.