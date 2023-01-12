Scholz’s stance on tanks for Kiev depends on coordination with Biden — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unlikely to overcome his reluctance to handing battle tanks to Ukraine without taking his lead from the US president, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two German officials.

"Scholz’s position depends heavily on US President Joe Biden, with whom the chancellor already closely coordinated," the newspaper said. According to it, both leaders issued a joint statement last week announcing the delivery of infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot systems to Kiev. Earlier, Scholz repeatedly said that he would closely coordinate the issue with his Western allies.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw had made a decision to transfer a company of tanks to Ukraine. German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference that Berlin was not aware of any official requests to jointly supply tanks.

Meanwhile, the German government has so far rejected calls for Berlin to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

Local observers believe that the Polish decision would probable ramp up pressure on Scholz.