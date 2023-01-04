Macron promises to send AMX-10 RC light combat vehicles to Ukraine — Reuters

PARIS, January 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that Paris would send AMX-10 RC light wheeled armored combat vehicles to Kiev, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing the Elysee Palace.

"The president decided to expand military aid provided to Kiev, agreeing to send AMX-10 RC light combat vehicles," the reporters were told at a briefing after an hour-long phone conversation between the two presidents.

"This is the first time that Western-made armored vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army," the official said, without specifying how many combat vehicles would be sent to Ukraine and when it might happen.

The AMX-10 wheeled armed reconnaissance vehicles were developed by the French company Nexter and were manufactured from 1976 to 1994. RC stands for Roues-Canon (Cannon on Wheels). A 17-ton combat vehicle was equipped with a 105-mm gun and two twin 7.62 mm machine guns and can carry the crew of four people. According to the French defense ministry, 248 tanks, which are currently in service in France, have been gradually replaced with new Jaguar armored reconnaissance vehicles since 2020.