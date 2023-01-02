NATO’s Military Committee to discuss conflict in Ukraine, support to Kiev on January 18-19

BRUSSELS, January 2. /TASS/. NATO’s Military Committee will hold a meeting on January 18-19 in Brussels where the allied chiefs of defense will, among other things, discuss "early observations" from the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing support to Kiev, the military alliance said in a statement on Monday.

"NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in person on 18-19 January 2023, in Brussels, Belgium," the statement reads. The meeting will be attended by the 30 chiefs of defense and their counterparts from Sweden and Finland.