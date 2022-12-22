Belarus receives another batch of Russia’s Tor-M2K missile systems — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Minsk has received another batch of Russia’s Tor-M2K missile systems, Head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Ideology Leonid Kasinsky said on Thursday.

"Just today, another batch of Tor-M2K missile systems arrived in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement that’s part of the existing treaty on defense cooperation between Belarus and Russia. These systems will be provided to the designated military units in the coming days," he told the STV channel.

Kasinsky pointed out that those systems were highly efficient in striking aerial targets at various altitudes. Belarusian troops have been trained to use them when performing combat missions.