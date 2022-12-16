US not at war with Russia, continues to provide security assistance to Kiev — White House

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. The United States is not at war with Russia but it will continue to provide security assistance to Kiev, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, commenting on reports about US plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

When asked about the White House’s response to Russia’s warnings about possible consequences if the US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine, she said that "the only provocative moves are being made by Russia."

"The United States is not now nor has it been at war with Russia. This is responding to what we’ve heard from Russia this past 24 hours," Jean-Pierre added. According to her, the United States has "been doing exactly what President Biden told President Putin we would do, one year ago," providing security assistance to Ukraine.

"The United States will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, alongside our allies and partners," the White House press secretary noted.

In response to a question if the US president was considering sending Patriot missiles to Kiev, she said that she did not "have any new security assistance packages to speak of.".