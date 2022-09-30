China and India abstain in UN Security Council vote on referendum resolution

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. Brazil, Gabon, India and China abstained on Friday’s voting in the UN Security Council on an American resolution condemning referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions on becoming part of Russia, a TASS correspondent reported.

The resolution was not adopted due to Russia's veto. Albania, Britain, France, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UAE, and the USA voted in favor of the resolution.