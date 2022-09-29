KHERSON, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has already ceased to exist and the Kherson region is becoming Russia’s constituent region, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, said on Thursday.

"Now, the Kherson region will become Russia’s constituent region in several hours. What will happen to the Kherson region after that? It will develop. We know such example: the Republic of Crimea, which has blossomed and has become a Russian germ in a span of eight years," he said. "What will happen to Ukraine? Ukraine has already ceased to exist de facto as an American project, with colossal funds invested in it. Ukraine will soon collapse, as will those who created it."

Stremousov told TASS earlier that the referendum on the Kherson region’s accession to Russia was the first plebiscite in the region when people had real choice, whereas there had been none when it was part of Ukraine. People, in his words, are thankful to Russia for landing its shoulder and admitting the region into its family.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions were held on September 23-27. As many as 87.05% of voters in the Kherson region supported its accession to Russia.