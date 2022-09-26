US calls on Russia to stop loose talk about nuclear weapons, top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The Washington administration called on Russia to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CBS News.

"We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons," he noted.

When asked if the US had been in communication with the Kremlin about the threats of nuclear war, Blinken answered in the affirmative. "It's very important that Moscow hears from us and knows from us that the consequences would be horrific. And we've made that very clear," the US top diplomat added.