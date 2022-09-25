Referendum on joining Russia recognized as valid in LPR — CEC

LUGANSK, September 25. /TASS/. The referendum on the accession to Russia in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has been recognized as valid, since the voter turnout has exceeded 50%, Yelena Kravchenko, chairperson of the LPR’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Sunday.

"High voter turnout is reported from the entire territory on the Lugansk People’s Republic. After three days of voting, the voter turnout exceeded 50% So, the referendum is recognized as valid," she said.

According to Kravchenko, the voter turnout currently stands at 76.09% There are 1,360,768 eligible voters in the republic.

She said that the highest voter turnout was reported from Lugansk, Antratsit, and Krasnodon. "High turnout was also reported from the liberated territories," she said, adding that election commission will resume their work on Monday.