Official says 17 mass graves of victims of Ukraine’s aggression found in LPR in past years

LUGANSK, September 24. /TASS/. The International Interdepartmental Working Group for the Search of Graves of Victims of Ukrainian Aggression, Their Identification and Memorialization has found 17 mass graves in the LPR that hold the victims of the Kiev regime who were killed from 2014 to February 2022, Anna Soroka, head of the working group, told TASS on Saturday.

"In the course of our activities in the past eight years, we found more than 17 mass graves in our territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, within the boundaries of which we were located, before February 2022," she said.

Soroka said remains of about 300 "victims of Ukrainian aggression" were found in the city of Rubezhnoye at the start of September.

"We are now working on the liberated territories and, unfortunately, we are also discovering mass graves along the bloody path where the armed forces of Ukraine passed," she said. "There’s still a lot of work to do, and we understand that until we find every person who died in this terrible war, we will never rest and will not be able to fully live and develop".