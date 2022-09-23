Hungary to continue issuing Schengen visas for Russians — foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Hungary has no plans to deny Schengen visas, including multiple-entry visas, to Russian nationals, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

"There is a clear methodology, how you issue visas for tourists coming from a country with which there’s no visa facilitation agreement. That’s a procedure, which is more complicated and a little bit, of course slower, compared to if you have the visa facilitation agreement in place. But even if you don’t have a visa facilitation agreement, it doesn’t mean that you don’t give out visas. Of course, we continue issuing visas according to the procedure, which we have to go through?" he said.

Szijjarto added that Schengen visas, including multiple-entry visas, were in question.

"Visa policies is a Schengen policy, so as a Schengen member state you have the procedures how you have to do it. No decision has been made that we should stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

"I respect others who say that they will not issue visas for Russian citizen, but it’s not my job to discuss. We have not made such a decision. Why should we have made so? We will continue issuing visas for the Russian citizens," Szijjarto added.