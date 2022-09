DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Donetsk on Wednesday morning using Grad multiple launch rocket systems, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"06:30, city of Donetsk (Petrovsky District) - six BM-21 Grad rockets fired," the mission said in a statement.