Myanmar to get new Russian Su-30SM fighter jets soon

BANGKOK, September 21. /TASS/. Myanmar will receive several new Russian Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft soon, Deputy Minister of Information of Myanmar Zaw Min Tun has said.

The official said that during his latest visit to Russia, Prime Minster of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing inspected the production and trials of those aircraft at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant in Siberia.

"They all will be delivered soon," The Irrawaddy news portal quoted Zaw Min Tun as saying.

According to the report, the fighters were produced for Myanmar under the a contract signed in 2018 and worth around $204 million. The first two planes were delivered under the contract in March, the remaining four are due in the near future.