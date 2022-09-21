EU foreign policy chief calls for more anti-Russian sanctions over Donbass referendums

BRUSSELS, September 21. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel urged to impose more anti-Russian sanctions over plans to hold referendums on liberated territories of Ukraine in a statement released by his press service.

"Additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," the statement says. "All those involved in these ‘referenda’ and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable."

In his opinion, the votes "cannot be considered under any circumstance as the free expression of the will of the people," because, in his view, people living in these regions are "under constant Russian military threat and intimidation."

He vowed that the European Union "remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urges the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

Speaker of the LPR People’s Council (legislature) Denis Miroshnichenko said on Tuesday that the referendum on unifying with Russia will be held in the republic on September 23-27. Later, DPR head Denis Pushilin also announced that such a referendum will be held in the DPR in the same period. The referendums on joining Russia in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will also be organized on September 23-27.