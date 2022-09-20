Kherson Region ballot to ask people to vote to secede from Ukraine, join Russia

KHERSON, September 20. /TASS/. The Kherson Region will ask people in the referendum ballot to vote to secede from Ukraine, the region’s military-civilian administration said on Tuesday.

The administration said on Telegram that the chairwoman of the regional Central Election Commission, Marina Zakharova informed them that the question on the ballot will ask this: "Are you for the Kherson Region to secede from Ukraine, establish an independent country and that country to join the Russian Federation as a constituent of the Russian Federation?"