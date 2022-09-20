DPR law allows domestic, foreign observers at referendum

DONETSK, September 20. /TASS/. A document released by the legislature of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Tuesday said foreign observers and accredited news media will be allowed to work at the referendum if they are accredited by the Central Elections Committee.

"Foreign (international) observers shall be accredited by the Central Election Commission of the Donetsk People's Republic if they have an invitation and permission to enter. <... > To be present during the voting and counting of votes, representatives of the media shall be accredited in accordance with the procedure established by the Central Election Commission of the Donetsk People's Republic," according to the document.

The document said invitations to international observers can be sent by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as its People's Council, the Civic Chamber, the Foreign Ministry and the Central Election Commission.