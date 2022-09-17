Russian soldiers unharmed in Saturday shootout in central Kherson — authorities

KHERSON, September 18. /TASS/. No Russian soldiers or local civilians were harmed in Saturday evening’s shootout with a group of gunmen in the center of the city, as follows from a statement the local military-civilian administration has uploaded to the Telegram channel.

"According to law enforcement agencies, there were no casualties among military personnel or civilians. No significant material damage to the city or its residents has been recorded. The territory of the city of Kherson and its region is fully controlled by Russia’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies," the report says.

On Saturday evening, shots fired with automatic weapons were heard on Ushakov Avenue in the center of Kherson. Later it turned out that Russian forces had sealed off and were neutralizing a group of gunmen who offered resistance. Also, several were heard in the city. Presumably the Russian air defense was activated.

Since the evening of August 28, Ukraine’s army has been shelling several communities in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure were destroyed and homes damaged. A strike on the center of Kherson on Friday left 3 dead and 13 injured. One female victim later died in the hospital.