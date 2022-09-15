Uzbek leader, Xi sign deals worth $15 bln on sidelines of SCO summit

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed agreements on trade-economic and investment cooperation to the tune of $15 bln, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a statement on Thursday.

"The heads of states signed a joint statement, which consolidates the main agreements, and reflects the assessment of the circumstances and the prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries. Fifteen documents were also signed as part of the top-level visit. Moreover, agreements were reached and deals were inked in the area of trade-economic and investment cooperation worth $15 bln," the statement revealed.

Among the agreements signed are memorandums on investment cooperation in ‘green’ development and in the digital economy sector, as well as on cooperation in developing mineral resources. These deals also cover the anti-corruption track, the construction sector, and a cultural exchange program for 2022-2025. Furthermore, among the aforementioned accomplishments are an agreement on cooperation between the national information agencies, and a number of deals on partnership relations between the two countries’ regions.