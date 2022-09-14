Shelling on Kyrgyz-Tajik border ends, say Kyrgyzstan’s authorities

BISHKEK, September 14. /TASS/. The shelling that occurred on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan between servicemen of the two countries early on Wednesday has stopped, a source in the administration of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region bordering Tajikistan told TASS.

"The talks have been held between heads of border structures of the two countries, as of now the shelling has stopped, with efforts to normalize the situation underway," he said.

According to the Kyrgyz side, Tajik border guards got to an undeclared section of the common border in the Bulak-Bashy area of the Batken district of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on September 14 and "took up combat positions." In response to the request of the Kyrgyz military to leave the territory they opened fire.

There were no deaths or injuries from the Kyrgyz side as a result of the incident, a source in the republic’s Health Ministry told TASS.

Meanwhile, a source in Tajikistan’s security agencies told TASS the shelling occurred between border guards at a section of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in the Vorukh area of the Sogdian region, adding that the shelling has stopped by now.