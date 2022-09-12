US announces $2 mln in new demining assistance for Nagorno-Karabakh

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The United States will allocate $2 million for demining operations in areas affected by the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the US Department of State said in a press release on Sunday.

"To promote regional peace and cooperation, the United States is pleased to announce $2,000,000 for humanitarian demining operations in areas affected by the fall 2020 intensive fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the South Caucasus. Landmines and unexploded ordnance across the conflict zone continue to kill and maim civilians, block economic development, and impede the safe return of displaced communities," the press release reads. According to the US Department of State, the new funding will build on the $500,000 announced in November 2021.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities. The sides stopped at their positions at that moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the so-called Lachin corridor.