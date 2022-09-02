US doesn’t see Iran’s response on nuclear deal as constructive — State Department

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The US doesn’t see Iran’s latest response on the nuclear deal as constructive, a State Department spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU. We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," the spokesperson said.

The diplomat was commenting on a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani who said the nation’s answer contains "constructive approaches aimed at completing the negotiations."

Kanaani also said "an Iran's expert team carefully studied the US response," and "Iran's responses were collected after evaluation at various levels."

Tehran was responding to an assessment by Washington of a proposal that had been developed as part of the talks in Vienna to resurrect the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear deal.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal.

Following several rounds of negotiations in Vienna, the sides were presented with the text of the final agreement. The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the document would be ratified and would enter into force if there were no objections from all participants regarding its content.