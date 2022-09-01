Tokayev announces early presidential, parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, September 1. /TASS/. Early presidential election will be held in Kazakhstan this autumn, whereas early parliamentary voting will take place in the first half of 2023, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

"I suggest that early presidential election be held this autumn," he said in an address to the nation. The Kazakh leader also suggested that early elections to the Mazhilis (the lower house of Kazakhstan’s Parliament) and maslikhats (local representative bodies) be organized in the first half of next year.

Moreover, Tokayev considers it necessary to reduce the mandate of presidential term to one, and to increase it from five to seven years. There will be a political reset of all state bodies in the country in the middle of 2023, he noted. "For me the interests of the state come first, which is why I am ready for early presidential election, even despite a reduction of my own term of office," the president explained.