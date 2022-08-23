Absence of UN missions in DPR makes it impossible to record Ukraine’s shelling — diplomat

DONETSK, August 23./TASS/. The absence of UN missions in the Donetsk People’s Republic has made it impossible for international organizations to record shelling by Ukrainian troops, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova wrote on the ministry’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Back after the shelling of a detention center in Yelenovka by Ukrainian troops, the DPR authorities tried to invite international organizations, in particular representatives from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to document this terrorist attack. According to her, employees of this and other UN missions "left the territory of Donbass at the time of massive shelling of the republic from Ukraine and haven’t returned as of yet". "This circumstance made it impossible to record the picture of shelling by the Kiev regime for then including the facts of the crime in the final reports of international organizations," the minister said.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier that on July 29, the Ukrainian military had used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center near the Yelenovka settlement. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Moscow had invited experts from the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure an impartial investigation into the attack.