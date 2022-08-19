Geneva auto show planned for February is canceled

GENEVA, August 19. /TASS/. The Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva was cancelled and will take place in Qatar’s Doha, organizers said on Thursday.

"Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organizers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," Maurice Turrettini, who heads the foundation that organizes the show, said in a statement.

The organizers held a meeting in Bern on Thursday.