Latvia threatens newly-minted Russian citizens with deportation

VILNIUS, August 11. /TASS/. Latvians who would wish to obtain Russian citizenship will have to leave the Baltic country, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics warned on Thursday.

"Newly-minted Russian citizens won’t be permitted to stay, they will have to leave Latvia," the Latvian diplomat wrote on his Twitter page. He said that was a principled statement to be followed by formal actions. "Laws will have to be clarified, naturally," he noted.

Currently, there are more than 50,000 Russian nationals in Latvia.