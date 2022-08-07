Ukrainian troops make another strike on Zaporozhye NPP - city administration

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops once again shelled the Zaporozhe nuclear power plant, with the spent nuclear fuel storage area coming into the impact zone, the press service of Energodar’s military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"At night, Ukrainian armed units made a strike using a 220mm rocket of the Uragan MLRS," it reported. When approaching the power units, the rocket released submunitions, the press service said.

"The damaged zone included the area of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and the station for computer-assistant monitoring of the radiation situation," it said. Administrative buildings and the adjoining territory of the storage facility were damaged by the projectiles," the report said.

All fires that broke out in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar as a result of shelling from Ukrainian troops, have been put out, Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Sunday.

"All fires have been put out completely," Rogov stressed.