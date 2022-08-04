Baku says escalation in Karabakh is due to presence of illegal Armenian formations

BAKU, August 4. /TASS/. The reason for the aggravation of the situation in Karabakh is the presence of illegal Armenian armed formations in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"We emphasize that the reason for the recent tension is the presence of illegal Armenian armed troops in the territories of Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement distributed on Thursday.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of full implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to ensure peace and stability in the region as well as post-conflict normalization of relation. "Azerbaijan remains committed and fully fulfills its obligations and strongly demands that Armenia also adhere to these commitments," the Foreign Ministry's commentary reads.

On Wednesday morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disseminated information about the death of an Azerbaijani army conscript soldier as a result of shooting by members of the Armenian illegal armed group located in the Russian peacekeepers' area of responsibility at the positions of the republic's forces in the direction of the Lachin Region. According to the Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces retaliated by conducting a military operation, as a result of which they took control of a number of dominant heights and destroyed the Armenian side's servicemen and military equipment.