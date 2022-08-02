US sees no reason for escalation over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan — White House

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. The United States sees no reasons for the escalation of tension with China in light of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, National Security Council Strategic Coordinator for Communications John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit, consistent with long standing US policy, into some sort of crisis or conflict, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait," he said, adding that Pelosi has all the rights to pay this visit, which is consistent with the US policy.

He vowed that the US administration will see to it that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is safe and protected.

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken. Meanwhile, Washington says that Beijing may take steps that can lead to a crisis, such as conduct military drills or carry out missile launches.