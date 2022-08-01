US House of Representatives speaker to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday evening — TV

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, August 2. /TASS/. A special flight carrying US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will land in Taiwan late on August 2, the TVBC television reported on Monday.

The landing is expected at 22:30 local time (17:30 Moscow time).

According to the report, the head of the US delegation will spend the night in a hotel and will meet with Taiwanese administration chief Tsai Ing-wen next morning, at 08:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time).

Later in the day, she will deliver an address to the island’s legislative chamber.