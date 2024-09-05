Russia's international reserves fall by $1 bln over week to $613.5 bln

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of August 30, 2024, amounted to $613.5 bln, having decreased by $1 bln over the past week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves at the end of the day on August 30, 2024 amounted to $613.5 bln, having decreased by $1 bln or 0.2% over the week due to the various impact of positive revaluation and operations with the National Wealth Fund," the regulator said.

As of August 23, the volume of reserves reached $614.5 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.