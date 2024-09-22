Russia says battlegroup West struck 4 Ukrainian brigades

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian battlegroup West struck four Ukrainian brigades and caused the enemy to lose up to 420 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup West improved their tactical position, struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 30th, 53rd and 116th mechanized brigades and the 114th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Petropavlovka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region; Serebryanka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic; and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People's Republic. Five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 66th and 67th mechanized brigades and the 1st brigade of the National Guard were repulsed," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 420 servicemen, two tanks, three pickup trucks, two 152mm D-20 guns, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit and three US-made M119 105mm guns. Also destroyed were US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station and five ammunition depots.

Russia says its forces strike Ukrainian military airfields

Russian forces hit the infrastructure of military airfields and energy facilities that supply power to Ukraine's defense enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of Russian battlegroups destroyed a 36D6 radar station for detection and tracking of low-altitude targets, struck energy facilities that support the operation of Ukrainian defense enterprises, the infrastructure of military airfields, workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, and clusters of enemy manpower and military equipment in 141 areas," it said.

Russia says Ukraine lost up to 160 soldiers in area of responsibility of battlegroup North

Ukrainian forces lost up to 160 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the Russian battlegroup North over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup North in the Liptsy and Volchansk areas struck the formations of the Ukrainian 57th motorized infantry brigade, the 36th marines brigade and the 5th border units of the Ukrainian Border Service in the areas of the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost up to 160 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russia says its air defenses shot down 6 Hammer bombs, 6 HIMARS rounds

Air defenses shot down six Ukrainian Hammer bombs, six HIMARS projectiles and 106 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided French-made Hammer aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS rounds, two S-200 anti-aircraft guided missiles, which were converted for firing at ground targets, and 106 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,089 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,325 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,457 multiple launch rocket systems, 15,025 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,370 special military motor vehicles.

Russia says its battlegroup South seized better positions as Ukraine lost up to 560 troops

Units of the battlegroup South seized more favorable positions, and Ukraine lost up to 560 servicemen in the battlegroup’s area of responsibility, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup South took more favorable lines and positions, struck formations of the Ukrainian 23rd, 28th, 30th, 33rd, and 93rd mechanized brigades, the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade, 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade, and 10th, 12th mountain assault brigades, 101st brigade of the General Staff Guard Brigade, 118th territorial defense brigade and 18th brigade of the National Guard in the areas of Raigorodok, Druzhkovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Zaliznyanskoye, Nikolayevka, Konstantinopol, Kurakhovo and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukraine lost up to 560 servicemen," it said.

The enemy also lost two armored fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a Swedish-made Archer 155-mm self-propelled artillery unit, a UK-made FH-70 155-mm howitzer, four US-made M777 155-mm howitzers and an Msta-B 152-mm howitzer, the ministry said. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Russia says its battlegroup East struck 3 Ukrainian brigades, enemy lost up to 145 troops

The Russian battlegroup East struck three Ukrainian brigades, causing the enemy to lose up to 145 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the battlegroup East improved their position along the front line, struck formations of the Ukrainian 33rd mechanized brigade and 58th motorized infantry brigade, 116th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Dobrovolye and Shakhtyorskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic; and Temirovka of the Zaporozhye Region. Repulsed were three counterattacks of formations from the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized brigade and the 117th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 145 servicemen, a tank, 12 motor vehicles, a 155-mm US-made M777 howitzer and a UK-made FH-70 155-mm howitzer.