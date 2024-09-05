Putin states widening gap between US and Chinese economies

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia's economy is already fourth in the world, while the gap between Chinese and US economies is widening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Today, the Chinese economy - as we know well - is first in the world in terms of purchasing power parity. Yes, the American economy is powerful, good, its structure favorably differs from others. But the volume of the Chinese economy is larger. The US comes second. But the gap between the two economies is constantly widening every year. This is also related to the use of the yuan in international settlements. The US is in second place, India is in third. Russia is already fourth in the world in terms of purchasing power parity," Putin said.

He noted that Russia has overtaken the leading economy of Europe, which is Germany.

"I will repeat once again: Japan, Germany, the USA - they have many advantages, primarily related to the structure, the high-tech sector, and so on. But the size of the economy is also important, because it makes it possible to invest resources in the most promising industries and areas. Therefore, I repeat once again, this is a natural process, not even related to the political situation. But with their careless unprofessional actions, the authorities of Europe and the United States are simply pushing this process," Putin said.

The Russian leader also touched upon relations between the BRICS countries.

"Russia, China, India - these are, as they say, the founding fathers of this organization. In 2005, we began this process by forming RIC - Russia, India, China. Then Brazil joined, then South Africa. Now we have expanded the circle of participants, and this is a very good process. More than 30 countries today show their readiness to cooperate, and some of them are ready to join BRICS. The new members of BRICS are self-sufficient countries, with rapidly developing economies, with their own distinctive culture. These are very interesting states, and they will certainly make their positive contribution to the development of the organization," the Russian president added.