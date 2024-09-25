Defense minister takes the floor at Security Council’s nuclear meeting chaired by Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. A session of the Russian Security Council’s permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence was continued behind closed doors following President Vladimir Putin’s opening remarks.

"Let’s get to work. I give the floor to Defense Minister Andrey Removich Belousov," Putin said wrapping up the open part of the session.

Prior to that, in his opening remarks, Putin focused on details of the draft of the country’s updated nuclear doctrine - Foundations of State Policy in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence.